Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $53.67

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 34,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,099. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

