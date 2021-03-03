Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $229.29

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Stryker stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,946. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

