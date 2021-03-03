Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $54.10

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE WPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 2,670,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,858. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

