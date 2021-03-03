Analyzing ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.40 $212.00 million $2.90 28.21

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ARTISTdirect and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

TriNet Group beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

