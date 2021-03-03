Analyzing Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $9.74 billion 4.67 $2.81 billion $1.32 43.03 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.30

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 10 0 2.71 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $72.46, indicating a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Newmont beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company's Timmins properties and Kirkland's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.