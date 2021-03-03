Analyzing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) & Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of OPKO Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OPKO Health and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

OPKO Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 157.79%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPKO Health and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $901.90 million 3.43 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -11.27 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $7.14 million 2.96 -$112.48 million ($19.91) -0.21

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -9.79% -2.61% -1.80% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -26.04%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase IIb trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Agensys, Inc., BioVec Pharma, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

