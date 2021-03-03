Analyzing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polymetal International and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86 SSP Group 1 4 3 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polymetal International and SSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.32 $480.00 million $1.25 16.46 SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.11 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -5.26

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polymetal International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polymetal International beats SSP Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

