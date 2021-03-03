AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74).

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

