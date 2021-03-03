Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,845 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 668,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of AM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 75,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

