Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTH opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Anthera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.