Aperio Group LLC Acquires 10,519 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.