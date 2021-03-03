Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

