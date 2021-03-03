Aperio Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

