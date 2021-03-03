Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

