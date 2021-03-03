Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.