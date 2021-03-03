Aperio Group LLC Purchases 49,674 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,279,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

