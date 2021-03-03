Aperio Group LLC Sells 27,911 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.