Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 1,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $9,547,376.49.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $8,192,389.14.

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

APO opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

