Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $142.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $941,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,888 shares of company stock worth $66,786,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Appian by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Appian by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Appian by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN traded down $21.18 on Friday, reaching $157.16. 55,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -296.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

