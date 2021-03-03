Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 36,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

