Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

