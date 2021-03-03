Aptiv PLC Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

