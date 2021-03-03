Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 28,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 114,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,440. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.