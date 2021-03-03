Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,104 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

