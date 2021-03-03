Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,389 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.45. 38,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,722. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

