Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.33. 9,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

