Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,808 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Chevron by 477.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 122,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 438,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

