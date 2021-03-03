Arcblock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.75 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.85 million and $9.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00784640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00045495 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003979 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

