Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $615,380.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,929,479 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

