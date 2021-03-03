Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACA. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

