Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

