Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $158.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

