Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,035 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

