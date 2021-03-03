Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

