Argent Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,532 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.