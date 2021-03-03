Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envestnet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -525.08 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.