Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total transaction of $67,362.21.

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 520,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,383. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.