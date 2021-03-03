Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,383 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of -390.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

