Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

MTCH stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

