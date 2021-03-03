Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,486,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 140.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

