Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $44,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,357,000.

Shares of JHMI stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

