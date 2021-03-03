Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $517.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.85 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

