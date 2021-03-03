Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

