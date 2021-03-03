Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 495 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

SWAN stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

