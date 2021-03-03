Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

