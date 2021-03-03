Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

ARW stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

