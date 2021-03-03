Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.4%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $75.48. 898,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 816,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

