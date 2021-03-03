Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $3,104,286 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.