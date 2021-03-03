Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.59% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

