Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $81,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

